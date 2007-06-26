Ad
Bosphorus - France wants a debate on the EU's final borders at the end of this year (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU risks credibility loss on enlargement, Turkey says

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Turkey has criticised France for giving insufficient reasons for blocking its EU talks, saying the bloc's ability to make other countries undertake democratic reform will be undermined if Ankara is pushed off the EU path.

Speaking a day after it became clear that Paris was making good on a threat to obstruct Ankara's EU talks, the country's chief negotiator, Ali Babacan, said "we are not satisfied with the technical justifications that were given to us."

France this week blocked ...

