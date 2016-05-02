German populist party adopts anti-Islam manifesto

The German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has adopted an explicitly anti-Islam platform, saying Islam is not a part of Germany.
The document adopted on Sunday (1 May) calls for a ban on the full body Islamic veil, minarets and the Muslim call to prayer as “Islamic symbols of power”.
AfD, which has representatives in eight of 16 state assemblies, has...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.