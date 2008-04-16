Bulgarian commissioner critical of the home front

Bulgarian EU commissioner Meglena Kuneva has strongly criticised the administration in her home country and called on Sofia to reform it by "using" its human capital in a better and more efficient way.

Speaking to a group of Bulgarian journalists on Tuesday (15 April), the commissioner, in charge of consumer protection, said that her country was failing to make proper use of its young well-educated workforce.

Bulgarians sent to the European Commission as national experts, she n...