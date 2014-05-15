Populist MEPs lead Twitter ranking

European citizens are due to elect a new European Parliament in less than two weeks. With two-thirds of MEPs on Twitter, part of the election is being fought on social media.

The number of tweeting MEPs has risen sharply in recent years. In 2011, 34 percent of EU deputies used the site, according to lobbying firm Fleischman-Hillard.

By mid-April this year, 68 percent (520 out of 766) of MEPs had a twitter account and had used it.

