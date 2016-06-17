EU science body 'pre-selecting' diesel probe evidence

The European Commission's in-house science body is granting the European Parliament only partial access to documents MEPs asked for in relation to their investigation into the dieselgate scandal, in what some MEPs regard as a delaying tactic.
The Joint Research Centre (JRC), which had found discrepancies between official test results and emissions while driving on the road, was asked in April by the parliament's inquiry committee t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here