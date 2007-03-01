Spain and Germany up pressure on EU constitution

Spain has reaffirmed its role of a vocal promotor of the EU constitution with renewed criticism of the UK, France and the Netherlands, while Germany is also upping the pressure saying it wants a new-style EU treaty before the end of the year.

Alberto Navarro, Spanish Europe minister on Wednesday (1 March) reminded London, Paris and The Hague that the majority of 18 member states - representing also a clear majority of the EU population - have now ratified the EU constitution which Frenc...