Ad
euobserver
Merkel victorious after the Sunday elections (Photo: CDU)

Merkel: No need to change Europe policy

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday (23 September) vowed to maintain the same course in the eurozone crisis as she starts negotiations for a grand coalition with the Social-Democrats.

"We will continue our European politics, this is the most important message to the people. European politics is part of our core brand and we will continue that in spirit," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.

Asked by an Irish journalist whether she would adjust her stance on austerity...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Merkel celebrates 'super result' in German vote
Merkel victorious after the Sunday elections (Photo: CDU)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections