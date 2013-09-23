Merkel: No need to change Europe policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday (23 September) vowed to maintain the same course in the eurozone crisis as she starts negotiations for a grand coalition with the Social-Democrats.

"We will continue our European politics, this is the most important message to the people. European politics is part of our core brand and we will continue that in spirit," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.

Asked by an Irish journalist whether she would adjust her stance on austerity...