Schulz approved as Socialist candidate for commission presidency

There will never be a United States of Europe, according to the newly-crowned top Socialist candidate for the European elections.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz was endorsed by the Party of European Socialists (PES) at a congress in Rome on 1 March. He will be the PES’ election frontrunner and its first-ever official candidate for the presidency of the European Commission.
“Speaking from my experience of 20 years in the European Parliament, I know that we will never h...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here