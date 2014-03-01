Ad
Martin Schulz is currently president of the European Parliament

Schulz approved as Socialist candidate for commission presidency

by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

There will never be a United States of Europe, according to the newly-crowned top Socialist candidate for the European elections.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz was endorsed by the Party of European Socialists (PES) at a congress in Rome on 1 March. He will be the PES’ election frontrunner and its first-ever official candidate for the presidency of the European Commission.

“Speaking from my experience of 20 years in the European Parliament, I know that we will never h...

Martin Schulz is currently president of the European Parliament (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

