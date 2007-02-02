MEPs freeze out extreme right group

MEPs have rallied together against members of the European Parliament's new far-right group to exclude them from key positions in parliament committees.
Two far-right candidates from the new Identity, Tradition and Sovereignty group (ITS) had been nominated for vice-chairman posts in the parliament's culture and transport committees, but on Thursday (1 February) MEPs ditched normal procedures and called for secret balloting, which the candidates lost out in.
Under parliament rules...
