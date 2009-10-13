Ad
euobserver
Swine flu has killed far fewer people than expected (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Swine flu drug gaps expose need for EU vaccine-sharing rules

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

While fears of a swine flu pandemic appear to have been over-blown, difficulties in the procuring and sharing of vaccines in parts of Europe have jolted health ministers into realising that something must be done to ensure no member state is left out should the continent ever be faced with the outbreak of a genuinely fearsome disease.

At a meeting of European Union health chiefs in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October), member states decided that the bloc needs an agreed strategy on how to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Swine flu has killed far fewer people than expected (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections