Macron to 'rebuild' EU with citizen conventions

French president Emmanuel Macron wants to launch citizens' debates across Europe in order to "rebuild" the EU in a more democratic way.

"Europe can continue its destiny only if it is chosen and wanted," he said in Athens on Thursday (7 September).

In a speech symbolically delivered in "the cradle of democracy", on the Pnyx hill, with the Acropolis behind him, the French leader called on Europeans to "have the courage to find again the path of democracy."

He said that he wan...