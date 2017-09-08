Ad
euobserver
Macron in Athens: "we must have the courage to find again the path of democracy." (Photo: Emmanuel Macron/Twitter)

Macron to 'rebuild' EU with citizen conventions

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron wants to launch citizens' debates across Europe in order to "rebuild" the EU in a more democratic way.

"Europe can continue its destiny only if it is chosen and wanted," he said in Athens on Thursday (7 September).

In a speech symbolically delivered in "the cradle of democracy", on the Pnyx hill, with the Acropolis behind him, the French leader called on Europeans to "have the courage to find again the path of democracy."

He said that he wan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Macron calls for powerful eurozone budget
Macron revives multi-speed Europe idea
Macron goes east to test appetite for EU integration
Macron in Athens: "we must have the courage to find again the path of democracy." (Photo: Emmanuel Macron/Twitter)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections