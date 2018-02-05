Ad
The European Parliament building in Strasbourg. Transnational lists have proved a highly controversial concept, but some senior MEPs think they will reconnect the public and European parliament (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Why transnational lists are good for European democracy

by Guy Verhofstadt, Jo Leinen, and five other senior MEPs, Strasbourg,

On Wednesday, 7 February the plenary of the European Parliament will decide on its composition after Brexit.

A controversy has emerged, especially on the question of if a part of the 73 British seats should be used for the introduction of transnational lists.

We want to answer to the most frequent arguments brought forward by opponents of the concept and explain why we think, transnational lists would be good for European...

EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

