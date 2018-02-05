Why transnational lists are good for European democracy

On Wednesday, 7 February the plenary of the European Parliament will decide on its composition after Brexit.
A controversy has emerged, especially on the question of if a part of the 73 British seats should be used for the introduction of transnational lists.
We want to answer to the most frequent arguments brought forward by opponents of the concept and explain why we think, transnational lists would be good for European...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
