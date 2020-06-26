Ad
Universities in Bucharest and Cluj both came out against the amendment that would restrict the school curriculum, condemning the law for interfering in education, and saying it has no scientific basis (Photo: PES)

Student unrest over Romania gender-studies ban

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Student bodies, academics and LGBTI-rights organisations have criticised a legislative change in Romania forbidding educational institutions from "spreading theories and opinion on gender-identity according to which gender is a separate concept from biological sex".

Universities in Bucharest and the city of Cluj, in central Romania, both came out against the amendment that would restrict the school curriculum, c...

