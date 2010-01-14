Conservatives counter-attack in defence of Jeleva

The Parliament's centre-right group mounted an attack on one of the left's commissioner candidates on Wednesday, while defending their own contested nominee from Bulgaria.
The political scrap may delay plans to have the next European Commission up and running on 1 February.
At the centre of the dispute stands Rumiana Jeleva, the Bulgarian nominee for the portfolio of humanitarian aid, who was accused of lying about her financial interests during stormy hearings on Tuesday (12 Jan...
