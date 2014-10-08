Ad
The final push was made in a marathon meeting, starting on Monday 6 October at 14:30, and ending on Tuesday at 19:00. (Photo: Cloudywind)

Deal reached on centre-right government in Belgium

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Political negotiators in Belgium reached an agreement for a centre-right coalition government Tuesday (7 October), 135 days after general elections.

Compared to the previous government formation, negotiators got there quickly. The previous grand coalition government of prime minister Elio di Rupo was the result of a formation period of 541 days, a world record.

Following the results of the federal elections of 25 May, which was held on the same day as the European Parliament elect...

