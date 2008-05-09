Serbs go to polls divided over EU path

Serbian voters will go to the polls on Sunday (11 May) for what is being billed as decisive elections for the country's EU future.

The main parties in the running are the pro-Western centrists of president Boris Tadic's Democratic Party (DS); the nationalist Serbian Radical Party (SRS) currently led by eurosceptic Tomislav Nikolic, and outgoing prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's conservative Democratic Party of Serbia (DSS).

Polls have been indicating that the DS and SRS emerge n...