Ad
euobserver

EUobserved

Juncker too tight in his EU suit

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Relaxed, humorous, sometimes scathing, and in the end stopping short of laying out a clear vision of what his function should be. Jean-Claude Juncker, the self-described head of a "political" European Commission, delivered a press conference on Wednesday that could serve as an illustration of his entire mandate.

He was speaking a year ahead of the next European elections, and about a week before EU leaders meet to discuss how his successor will be chosen and how EU policies will be desi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

Juncker calls for united EU under one leader
Commission urges EU countries to pay more into budget
Commission tells Macron to pick political side

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections