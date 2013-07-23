EU membership offers UK 'economic benefits'

EU membership has delivered "appreciable economic benefits" for the UK, according to assessment reports published on Monday (22 July).

A report on the EU's single market said that it had "brought to the EU, and hence to the UK, in most if not all observers’ opinions, appreciable economic benefits" and had "spread the UK’s liberal model of policy-making more widely across the EU."

"A broad consensus that [the single market] is at the core of the EU’s development, that it has drive...