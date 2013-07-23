Ad
London: Does opting out of the EU mean missing out? (Photo: @Doug88888)

EU membership offers UK 'economic benefits'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU membership has delivered "appreciable economic benefits" for the UK, according to assessment reports published on Monday (22 July).

A report on the EU's single market said that it had "brought to the EU, and hence to the UK, in most if not all observers’ opinions, appreciable economic benefits" and had "spread the UK’s liberal model of policy-making more widely across the EU."

"A broad consensus that [the single market] is at the core of the EU’s development, that it has drive...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

