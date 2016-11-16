MEPs criticise Oettinger's 'judgement'

EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger maintained on Wednesday (16 November) there was nothing wrong with him taking a private jet of a German businessman with strong Russian ties.

Oettinger argued in a series of tweets that due to scheduling conflicts he had no choice but to take the private plane of Klaus Mangold, which was offered by the Hungarian government, and, apparently, also paid for by it.

"We did not explicitly ask HU [Hungary] about their payment – neither for plane nor ...