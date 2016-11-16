Ad
euobserver
"How much longer will president Juncker put up with commissioner Oettinger?", an NGO asked (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs criticise Oettinger's 'judgement'

Investigations
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Peter Teffer and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger maintained on Wednesday (16 November) there was nothing wrong with him taking a private jet of a German businessman with strong Russian ties.

Oettinger argued in a series of tweets that due to scheduling conflicts he had no choice but to take the private plane of Klaus Mangold, which was offered by the Hungarian government, and, apparently, also paid for by it.

"We did not explicitly ask HU [Hungary] about their payment – neither for plane nor ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Oettinger left no trace of VW Dieselgate meeting
German EU commissioner rejects wrongdoing
Oettinger apologises over China insults
German EU commissioner used Kremlin lobbyist's jet
"How much longer will president Juncker put up with commissioner Oettinger?", an NGO asked (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

InvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections