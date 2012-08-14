Grexit or Brexit - is Britain going to leave the EU?

Last week, Eurogroup leader Jean Claude-Juncker said that a Greek exit from the eurozone could be managed. Why Juncker felt compelled to say this is unclear, especially since there are no indications Greece wants to leave the euro.

In any case, focusing on the political plight of Greece is to ignore the elephant in the room: is Britain going to head for the EU exit door?

Last week, Japanese bank Nomura published a paper by Alastair Newton, a former diplomat and aide to one-time B...