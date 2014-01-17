Ad
euobserver
Catalonia is going ahead with its secession quest despite opposition from Madrid (Photo: SBA73)

Catalonia votes for 'illegal' independence referendum

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Catalonia's regional parliament on Thursday (16 January) voted to ask Madrid permission to hold a referendum on secession from Spain, a move deemed unconstitutional by the national government.

The vote passed with 87 to 43 in favour, with 3 abstentions. The referendum would be held on 9 November.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minsiter Mariano Rajoy said the central government has not changed its mind on banning such the vote, which it said would be in breach of the country's constitutio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Madrid vows to block Catalonia referendum
Catalonia urges EU leaders to endorse 'legal' referendum
Catalonia is going ahead with its secession quest despite opposition from Madrid (Photo: SBA73)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections