Catalonia votes for 'illegal' independence referendum

Catalonia's regional parliament on Thursday (16 January) voted to ask Madrid permission to hold a referendum on secession from Spain, a move deemed unconstitutional by the national government.

The vote passed with 87 to 43 in favour, with 3 abstentions. The referendum would be held on 9 November.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minsiter Mariano Rajoy said the central government has not changed its mind on banning such the vote, which it said would be in breach of the country's constitutio...