Ad
euobserver
MEPs say they support a 'greening' of the CAP, provided it doesn't increase paperwork (Photo: lant_70)

MEPs side with commission over limits to farm subsidies

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's agriculture committee have thrown their support behind commission plans to limit farm payments under a reformed common agricultural policy (CAP), but warned against future increases in bureaucracy for farmers.

The MEPs also signaled their support for a more environmentally-friendly CAP post 2013 and stressed the need for European food security, adopting a report by German centre-right MEP Albert Dess on Wednesday (25 May) by a large majority.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
MEPs say they support a 'greening' of the CAP, provided it doesn't increase paperwork (Photo: lant_70)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections