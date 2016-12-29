Trade: Is Europe still open for business?

Before 2016, very few outside Belgium knew Paul Magnette, but the leader of the Socialists in the French-speaking Wallonia region, launched himself onto the world stage when he refused to support the EU-Canada trade deal (Ceta).

Wallonia's opposition lay in systems that allow multinational companies to take governments to court and the protections of human and consumer rights.

The region's leader was hailed as a hero by opponents of the deal. But for the EU, the Magnette-effect ...