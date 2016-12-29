Trade: Is Europe still open for business?

Before 2016, very few outside Belgium knew Paul Magnette, but the leader of the Socialists in the French-speaking Wallonia region, launched himself onto the world stage when he refused to support the EU-Canada trade deal (Ceta).
Wallonia's opposition lay in systems that allow multinational companies to take governments to court and the protections of human and consumer rights.
The region's leader was hailed as a hero by opponents of the deal. But for the EU, the Magnette-effect ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.