Berlusconi narrowly wins confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi narrowly won a vote of confidence Friday, cementing his reputation as something of a Houdini of his country's politics where he has reigned almost uninterrupted since 1994.

In a vote watched by most of Europe, Berlusconi managed to get 316 votes in favour with 301 deputies voting against him. The outcome represented an absolute majority of just one vote.

It was the 53rd such vote since 2008 but arguably among the most dangerous to his post ...