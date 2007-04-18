Concern voiced over lack of EU progress in Bosnia

EU officials have told Bosnia Herzegovina that the bloc stands behind its progress towards stability and European integration but stressed that Sarajevo needs to fulfil key conditions if it wants to move forward.

"The European Union will stick to our commitment to your European perspective at the same time, we expect you...to fulfil the conditions for closer EU integration," said Dimitris Kourkoulas, the EU ambassador to Bosnia Herzegovina, at a conference in Sarajevo last week.

