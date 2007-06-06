Mladic arrest within weeks, UN prosecutor predicts

UN chief prosecutor Carla del Ponte has indicated she is persuaded of Belgrade efforts to capture a top war crimes suspect, suggesting she expects ex-general Ratko Mladic to be in the Hague's war crimes court "within weeks."

"I hope in a few weeks we will see full co-operation," Ms del Ponte said on Tuesday (6 June) during her trip to Serbia, adding that she could see "some concrete signs" of willingness to move on the issue by the new Serbian government, the Financial Times reported. <...