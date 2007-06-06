Ad
euobserver
Carla del Ponte hopes she could see the arrest of the top war criminal suspect before she leaves her UN job in September (Photo: European Commission)

Mladic arrest within weeks, UN prosecutor predicts

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

UN chief prosecutor Carla del Ponte has indicated she is persuaded of Belgrade efforts to capture a top war crimes suspect, suggesting she expects ex-general Ratko Mladic to be in the Hague's war crimes court "within weeks."

"I hope in a few weeks we will see full co-operation," Ms del Ponte said on Tuesday (6 June) during her trip to Serbia, adding that she could see "some concrete signs" of willingness to move on the issue by the new Serbian government, the Financial Times reported. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU promises to reopen Serbia integration talks
Carla del Ponte hopes she could see the arrest of the top war criminal suspect before she leaves her UN job in September (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections