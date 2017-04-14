Ad
euobserver
A win in the upcoming Turkish referendum would grant Erdogan more powers. (Photo: Turkish presidency)

Turkish referendum pivotal for EU relations

by Laura Pitel, ANKARA,

Prowling around the stage under the blazing sun, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was getting into his stride at a vast campaign rally on Sunday (9 April) in Izmir, Turkey.

Re-purposing an old Western jibe about the Ottoman Empire, he branded Europe a “sick man”. Then, amongst the loud cheers from the thousands of assembled supporters, he warned that Turkey’s EU membership bid would be “back on the table” after the crucial referendum taking place this weekend.

On Sunday, ci...

