euobserver
People shared Trump's tweets by the millions - while ostensibly criticising them. In fact, they helped to spread Trump's message

EUobserved

The trap of spreading ideas while attacking them

EU Political
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The silence of former US president Donald Trump in the media and more importantly, on social media, is shocking.

It might be compared with a sudden disappearance of tinnitus, that permanent sound in one's ear.

Once it is gone, you quickly forget it ever annoyed you. Now one month after the inauguration of Joe Biden, few people seem to miss the tinnitus tweeting of Trump.

One thing we often forget is that most of us participated in the spreading of his messages.

EU Political

People shared Trump's tweets by the millions - while ostensibly criticising them. In fact, they helped to spread Trump's message

EU Political
euobserver

