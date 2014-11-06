Ad
€13 out of the €290 spent by the EU per head of its population each year goes to waste (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Auditors refuse to sign off EU spending for 20th year in a row

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Almost €7 billion of the EU budget was illegally spent in 2013, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) revealed on Wednesday (5 November), as it declined to sign off EU spending for the 20th consecutive year.

Although the error rate of misspent funds fell fractionally to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in 2012, this is still well above the 2 percent threshold under which ECA could classify payments as error-free. Spending on administration was the only part of the budget to fall within the ...

