EU and Ukraine elections dominate this WEEK

The European Parliament elections and the vote for a new president in Ukraine dominate the agenda this week.

Voters in The Netherlands and the UK begin the EP election process on Thursday (22 May), followed by the Czech Republic and Ireland on Friday, four more countries (Italy, Malta, Slovakia, and Lithuania) on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

The results are due at 11pm Brussels time on Sunday.

The latest poll, by TNS, indicates the centre-right EPP will slightly incre...