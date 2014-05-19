Ad
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's EU poster: EPP to increase lead, Liberals to shrink (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU and Ukraine elections dominate this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament elections and the vote for a new president in Ukraine dominate the agenda this week.

Voters in The Netherlands and the UK begin the EP election process on Thursday (22 May), followed by the Czech Republic and Ireland on Friday, four more countries (Italy, Malta, Slovakia, and Lithuania) on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

The results are due at 11pm Brussels time on Sunday.

The latest poll, by TNS, indicates the centre-right EPP will slightly incre...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

