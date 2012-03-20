MEPs fire angry letters over Strauss-Kahn invitation

Several MEPs on Tuesday (20 March) expressed outrage that ex-International-Monetary-Fund-chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn has been invited to a debate in the European Parliament next week, just one day before French prosecutors decide whether to press charges over his alleged involvement in a prostitution ring.

"In the name of our struggle for the dignity of women, we are opposing this invitation," Hungarian Socialist MEP Zita Gurmai and Belgian Green deputy Isabelle Durant said in an open ...