Ad
euobserver
Six candidates from EU-wide political parties faced off in a 90-minute debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

With little over a week to go until the European elections, the lead candidates from Europe-wide political families clashed head-to-head on Wednesday night (15 May) in a tepid debate that touched upon climate, migration, trade, economics and dealing with Europe's populists.

In the last debate before the elections, held in the European Parliament's building in Brussels, the six main candidates offered little concrete steps to tackle Europe's social and political challenges, often got ta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Spitzenkandidaten debate in Maastricht minus Weber
As candidates debate, more names surface for EU top jobs
EU's centre-right make Weber their man to replace Juncker
Six candidates from EU-wide political parties faced off in a 90-minute debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections