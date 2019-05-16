Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate

With little over a week to go until the European elections, the lead candidates from Europe-wide political families clashed head-to-head on Wednesday night (15 May) in a tepid debate that touched upon climate, migration, trade, economics and dealing with Europe's populists.
In the last debate before the elections, held in the European Parliament's building in Brussels, the six main candidates offered little concrete steps to tackle Europe's social and political challenges, often got ta...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
