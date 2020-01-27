Salvini down, but not out in Italy regional poll

For Matteo Salvini, this weekend's regional elections in Emilia Romagna and Calabria were meant to be a crucial step in his comeback at national level.

"First we'll send them home on Sunday and then we'll give the government ... an eviction notice", the far-right political leader wrote on Sunday (27 January), violating campaign silence rules.

But the outcome was disappointing for the secretary of the League party and former Italian interior minister.

Although Salvini and h...