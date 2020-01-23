Ad
One MEP simply returned the bottle of champagne to the Vietnam embassy (Photo: Ellie Chowns)

Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs over Christmas received bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne from Vietnam's embassy in Brussels - ahead of this month's trade deal vote with Vietnam.

The Christmas gifts followed the resignation of the committee's vice-chair and lead rapporteur Jan Zahradil MEP, for failing to declare his ties to the Vietnamese government, as revealed by EUobserver.

But the gift also came ahead of a

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

