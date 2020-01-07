EU silent on Trump threat to hit Iran cultural sites

The European Commission declined to speak out against threats to target cultural sites in Iran by US president Donald Trump, amid warnings it would constitute a war crime.
A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 January) the EU institution will not comment when pressed to take a position on the threat, which Trump had repeated following an earlier tweet over the weekend.
Peter Stano, who speaks on behalf of the EU's foreign policy chief, instead said dipl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.