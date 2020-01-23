Eastern Partnership must now improve media freedoms

"It is better than nothing," replied Volha Siakhovich, legal expert for the Belarusian Association of Journalists, when asked about the Eastern Partnerships' (EaP) record of advancing media freedom in the country.

The EaP is an initiative aimed at strengthening relations between the EU and six post-Soviet states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine).

Although its creation in 2009 was widely seen as bold and visionary, its implementation has been decidedly...