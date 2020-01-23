Ad
euobserver
'More for more' has largely been the EU's policy in the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine), but it has been hopelessly insufficient at encouraging media freedom (Photo: Surreal Name Given)

Eastern Partnership must now improve media freedoms

EU Political
Opinion
by Jessica Ní Mhainín, London,

"It is better than nothing," replied Volha Siakhovich, legal expert for the Belarusian Association of Journalists, when asked about the Eastern Partnerships' (EaP) record of advancing media freedom in the country.

The EaP is an initiative aimed at strengthening relations between the EU and six post-Soviet states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine).

Although its creation in 2009 was widely seen as bold and visionary, its implementation has been decidedly...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jessica Ní Mhainín is policy research and advocacy officer at Index on Censorship and manages Index's Media Monitoring and Advocating for Media Freedom project.

Related articles

Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe
Armenia's 'Velvet Revolution': A contribution to the Eastern Partnership
How media freedom in Serbia is under attack
EU court blow to 'Eastern Partnership' credibility
'More for more' has largely been the EU's policy in the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine), but it has been hopelessly insufficient at encouraging media freedom (Photo: Surreal Name Given)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jessica Ní Mhainín is policy research and advocacy officer at Index on Censorship and manages Index's Media Monitoring and Advocating for Media Freedom project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections