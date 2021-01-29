Ad
Corruption scandals regarding EU funds under Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban, right, have become the “new normal” in the country, Transparency International said (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary drops sharply in global anti-corruption index

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary has seen the sharpest drop among EU countries in the annual corruption index compiled by Transparency International (TI), a global NGO.

Hungary dropped 11 points since 2012, scoring 44 out of a 100 on the index, indicating it had become more prone to corruption.

It has joined Bulgaria and Romania at the bottom of the list among EU nations - all ranking jointly at 69, out of the 180 countries surveyed. In firs...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

