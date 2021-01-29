Hungary drops sharply in global anti-corruption index

Hungary has seen the sharpest drop among EU countries in the annual corruption index compiled by Transparency International (TI), a global NGO.

Hungary dropped 11 points since 2012, scoring 44 out of a 100 on the index, indicating it had become more prone to corruption.

It has joined Bulgaria and Romania at the bottom of the list among EU nations - all ranking jointly at 69, out of the 180 countries surveyed. In firs...