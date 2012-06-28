Ad
The EU commission can claim damages from its own cartel rulings, according to the legal advice (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission can seek own damages from cartel cases

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has the right to claim damages resulting from its own ruling on a lift and escalator cartel, according to a legal opinion issued on Tuesday (26 June).

The case, which marks the first time that the EU itself has sought damages, could pave the way for the Union to directly claim compensation from companies as a customer.

However, it raises questions about a potential conflict of interest for the commission, which is itself responsible for ruling on anti-trus...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

