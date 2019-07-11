EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week

The European Parliament's leadership on Thursday (11 July) announced the assembly will vote on Ursula von der Leyen's nomination to lead the EU Commission next Tuesday (16 July).

The German defence minister will make a speech to MEPs in the morning, then lawmakers will debate her nomination until midday. The vote will take place in the evening, at 6pm in Strasbourg.

The announcement confirms the original plans, even though rumours had been circulating in Brussels over pushing bac...