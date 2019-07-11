Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen has so far wooed only a few MEPs to her side (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament's leadership on Thursday (11 July) announced the assembly will vote on Ursula von der Leyen's nomination to lead the EU Commission next Tuesday (16 July).

The German defence minister will make a speech to MEPs in the morning, then lawmakers will debate her nomination until midday. The vote will take place in the evening, at 6pm in Strasbourg.

The announcement confirms the original plans, even though rumours had been circulating in Brussels over pushing bac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid
Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game
Von der Leyen struggles to gain EU parliament support
Ursula von der Leyen has so far wooed only a few MEPs to her side (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections