Kyriakos Mitsotakis to become seventh New Democracy prime minister since the end of Greek military dictatorship in 1974 (Photo: epp.org)

Greek election: Tsipras out, Mitsotakis in

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Greece has ended its four-year romance with the far left in a victory for the centre-right New Democracy party in Sunday's (7 July) elections.

Its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a 51-year old ex-banker from a political dynasty, won some 40 percent of the vote, gaining him more than 150 seats out of 300 in parliament under a bonus-seat system.

The Greek president will invite him to govern on Monday and his cabinet will be sworn ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

