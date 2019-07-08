Greek election: Tsipras out, Mitsotakis in

Greece has ended its four-year romance with the far left in a victory for the centre-right New Democracy party in Sunday's (7 July) elections.

Its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a 51-year old ex-banker from a political dynasty, won some 40 percent of the vote, gaining him more than 150 seats out of 300 in parliament under a bonus-seat system.

The Greek president will invite him to govern on Monday and his cabinet will be sworn ...