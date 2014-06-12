Ad
The ECR group may become a new irritant between Merkel and Cameron (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Conservative group to decide on Merkel adversaries

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Tory-lead conservative group in the European Parliament is likely to take in seven German MEPs from the anti-euro Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party.

At its meeting on Thursday (12 June), the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group is to decide on the AfD membership, which could lead their party to become the third largest in the European Parliament.

But if the party of British PM David Cameron accepts the alliance with Merkel's adversaries, this would be seen ...

