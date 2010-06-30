German presidential vote stress-tests Merkel camp

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her wobbly coalition face a political stress test on Wednesday when delegates from the regions and federal parliament are electing the country's next president. The left-wing opposition has put forward a strong candidate against the right's front-runner.
Amid plunging popularity rates, rebellious coalition members and strong criticism from former chancellors over the way she has managed the euro-crisis, Ms Merkel cannot politically afford for her cand...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here