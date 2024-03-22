Ad
EU president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: EU Commission)

Will the EU finally move to integrate financial markets?

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Faced with massive investment needs and foreign competition, cash-strapped European leaders want to rejuvenate the nearly decade-old political project known as the capital market union.

For years, Europeans have had to watch as European companies decided to raise funds on the New York Stock Exchange rather than in one of the European financial capitals, such as Frankfurt, Paris, or Amsterdam. Even London is increasingly losing out to the US, in part because the US financial market is fa...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

