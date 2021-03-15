Ad
Antal Arpad, the mayor of Sfântu Gheoghe, said the city hall will award 1,000 scholarships worth around €200 each to Romanians and Hungarians who want to take part in the language learning programme (Photo: Wikimedia)

Mayor breaks language divide in mixed Romanian city

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

The Romanian city of Sfântu Gheoghe plans to bridge the language gap between Hungarian and Romanian speakers by pioneering a programme to incentivise learning each other's languages.

Located in the historic region of Transylvania, in central Romania, the majority of the city's inhabitants are Hungarians.

Following the 2011 census, 41,233 (74 percent) of the city's 56,006 residents classed themselves as ethnic Hungarians, 11,807 (21 percent) as Romanians, with the remaining citize...

Cristian Gherasim

