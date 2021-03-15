Mayor breaks language divide in mixed Romanian city

The Romanian city of Sfântu Gheoghe plans to bridge the language gap between Hungarian and Romanian speakers by pioneering a programme to incentivise learning each other's languages.

Located in the historic region of Transylvania, in central Romania, the majority of the city's inhabitants are Hungarians.

Following the 2011 census, 41,233 (74 percent) of the city's 56,006 residents classed themselves as ethnic Hungarians, 11,807 (21 percent) as Romanians, with the remaining citize...