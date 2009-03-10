Ad
euobserver
"Cannabis use has become a 'normal' part of young people's lives in many Western countries," says the report (Photo: Wikipedia)

War on drugs has produced 'no results,' EU says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Ten years after a UN commitment to cut global drug demand and supply, no significant results have been achieved, a European Commission report said on Tuesday (10 March).

"The study on which the report is based has found no evidence that the global drug problem has been reduced during the period from 1998 to 2007," the commission said.

"Broadly speaking, the situation has improved a little in some of the richer countries, while for others it worsened, and for some of those, it wors...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"Cannabis use has become a 'normal' part of young people's lives in many Western countries," says the report (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections