War on drugs has produced 'no results,' EU says

Ten years after a UN commitment to cut global drug demand and supply, no significant results have been achieved, a European Commission report said on Tuesday (10 March).

"The study on which the report is based has found no evidence that the global drug problem has been reduced during the period from 1998 to 2007," the commission said.

"Broadly speaking, the situation has improved a little in some of the richer countries, while for others it worsened, and for some of those, it wors...