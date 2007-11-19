Former guerilla leader wins Kosovo elections

Former Kosovar guerrilla leader Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won the legislative elections held in the province on Saturday (17 November) and immediately reaffirmed Kosovo's intentions to proclaim independence soon.

"The citizens of Kosovo sent the world a message.... The strongest message was that Kosovo is ready (for) independence", Mr Thaci was reported as saying by the AFP, adding that independence would be declared "immediately" after 10 December - the deadline f...