Ad
euobserver
Kosovo elections - Less than half of those eligible to vote went to the polls (Photo: Wikipedia)

Former guerilla leader wins Kosovo elections

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Former Kosovar guerrilla leader Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won the legislative elections held in the province on Saturday (17 November) and immediately reaffirmed Kosovo's intentions to proclaim independence soon.

"The citizens of Kosovo sent the world a message.... The strongest message was that Kosovo is ready (for) independence", Mr Thaci was reported as saying by the AFP, adding that independence would be declared "immediately" after 10 December - the deadline f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Kosovo elections - Less than half of those eligible to vote went to the polls (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections