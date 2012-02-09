Ad
Citizens have been fast to mock the initiative, opening up parody websites (Photo: Caysua)

Dutch far right opens anti-Polish hotline

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV), a key ally of the centre-right coalition government, on Wednesday (8 February) opened up a website to collect complaints about people from Central and Eastern Europe residing in The Netherlands.

"Did you lose your job to a Pole, a Bulgarian, a Romanian, or any other Central or Eastern European? We would like to hear about it," it says on the website Hotline Central and Eastern Europeans.

The gradual arrival of cheaper labour from eastern Eu...

