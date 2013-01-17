Thaci to Serbia: get your 'forces' out of north Kosovo

Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci has said Serbia should stop talking about autonomy for north Kosovo and pull out its security forces instead.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels on Thursday (17 January) ahead of a dinner with Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic and EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, he said: "The 'platform' of Serbia doesn't have any value. It's purely for internal public opinion."

Last week Serbia adopted a national "platform" on what to do about ethnic Serbs...