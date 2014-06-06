Ad
Jobbik is the second largest political force in Hungary (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Court rules Jobbik cannot be called 'far-right'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Jobbik, Hungary's far-right party cannot be deemed "far-right" by newscasters, according to a decision on Monday (3 June) by the country's highest court.

Hungary's supreme court said that by referring to Jobbik as a "parliamentary far-right party" in a newscast in 2012, the Hungarian commercial television channel ATV breached the law because it expressed an opinion.

Jobbik said ATV violated the statutory ban on opinionated news commentary.

