Court rules Jobbik cannot be called 'far-right'

Jobbik, Hungary's far-right party cannot be deemed "far-right" by newscasters, according to a decision on Monday (3 June) by the country's highest court.

Hungary's supreme court said that by referring to Jobbik as a "parliamentary far-right party" in a newscast in 2012, the Hungarian commercial television channel ATV breached the law because it expressed an opinion.

Jobbik said ATV violated the statutory ban on opinionated news commentary.

Hungary's media regulatory bodies...