Ad
euobserver
Women account for more than 85 percent of care workers in health services - one of the most undervalued and underpaid jobs (Photo: iStock)

Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

At the current pace of improvement, women will reach complete equality with men in 2080 in the EU, according to the latest report on gender equality in the bloc published by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) on Thursday (29 October).

The EU agency warned that the progress on gender quality in the EU is far too slow - and is mostly driven by only a few countries.

"Now t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
French women 'must wait 1,000 years' for equal pay
Poland's assault on women's rights is just the beginning
EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap
Women account for more than 85 percent of care workers in health services - one of the most undervalued and underpaid jobs (Photo: iStock)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections